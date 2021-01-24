Buhari Hasn’t Done Anything For Us Other Than Create Enemies For Herdsmen – Miyetti Allah

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2021

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore herdsmen group has said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to do anything to improve the conditions of the herdsmen other than create enemies for them.

The National Secretary of the group, Saleh Alhassan, said this in an interview with The PUNCH, adding that herdsmen were being marginalised in the country under the leadership of President Buhari.

Saleh Alhassan ChannelsTV

He noted that it was wrong to link herders to President Buhari, saying herders had been more marginalised under the administration of President Buhari.

He said, “We don’t support crime. So, I’m not saying there are no Fulani that are criminals, there are, like other tribes, but don’t destroy their profession. It’s not good for the country. If everything bursts, it’s to the advantage of the herders because we are not even enjoying the federation.

“We are even bidding for the restructuring of the country; let every part go, so we can say this is where we are. As it is now, there is no form of marginalisation we are not seeing in this country. Everywhere we are being marginalised. You think we will accept Nigeria where we don’t have access to land to feed our animals and you think there will be peace?

“Quite fundamentally, if we leave today now and if there is no oil revenue, won’t they pay attention to animal rearing? If we restructure the country and the South-West region says they won’t accept cattle unless they are brought to the market or supermarket, it’s okay by us.

“The mistake people make is that they think when they put pressure on herders they are getting at President (Muhammadu) Buhari. Buhari has no relationship with the herders. That is the truth. When people say he is our grandpatron, was Jonathan from the South-South, not our grandpatron?

“If the President is a Fulani, it doesn’t in any way affect the life of a herder. In fact, they are worse off under Buhari. What are they benefitting? They don’t access any government facility or social amenity, yet they are responsible for the bulk of animal protein we produce in this country. I think it’s deliberate for people to think otherwise.”  

He maintained that “Buhari has not done anything for us other than creating enemies for us. Herders are being chased around. Let us look at the larger picture and not allow enemies to penetrate us. If Buhari loves the herders, he would have created the grazing reserves for them.”

SaharaReporters, New York

