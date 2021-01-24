Five Injured As Gas Explosion Rocks Rivers Community

At least five persons were said to be injured after a fire incident at a gas station in Rumuodomaya, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday night.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said it had already commenced investigation into the incident and that its officials were at the scene.

It was learnt that three trucks at the gas station were burnt beyond recognition, in addition to other losses.

Eyewitnesses said at least five persons, including a security guard at the gas station, who suffered severe burns in the incident were rushed to the hospital.

The incident happened around 8.45pm with a loud sound which caused panic among residents of the area with some fleeing their homes in fear.

According to The PUNCH, the cause of the explosion could not be immediately ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The explosion is coming barely three weeks after a gas leak at a facility operated by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas in Elibrada in the Emuoha Local Government Area of the state.