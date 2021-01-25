Biden Set To Repeal Trump's Ban On Transgender People Joining Military

The plan marks the latest effort by the Biden administration to roll back many of Trump's policies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2021

The United States President, Joe Biden, will repeal Donald Trump's ban on transgender people enlisting in the US military.

President Joe Biden skynews

According to a Reuters report, a source said the ban will be lifted on Monday. 

Trump had announced the ban in July 2017, reversing a landmark decision by his predecessor, Barack Obama, which allowed transgender people to serve openly and receive medical care to transition genders.

He, however, allowed transgender military personnel to keep serving while new recruits were kept out.

According to US Department of Defense data, there are about 1.3 million active personnel serving in the U.S. military, but no official figures on the number of trans members are available.

Showing his support, the newly confirmed Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, said at his confirmation hearing, 

“If you’re fit and you’re qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve and you can expect that I will support that throughout."

SaharaReporters, New York

