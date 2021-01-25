Court Orders Kaduna Prison To Release El-Zakzaky’s Wife For COVID-19 Treatment

A Kaduna State High Court, on Monday, ordered the Nigerian Correctional Service to evacuate the wife of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Zeenat, to an isolation centre, for COVID-19 treatment.

This followed a medical test result tendered at the resumed sitting on Monday by her counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), which showed that Zeenat had tested positive for coronavirus.

Zakzaky and wife Zeenat

Falana told the court that the medical facility at the Kaduna correctional centre lacked the things needed to treat the virus.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Gideon Kurada specifically ordered that she should be moved to a government-approved isolation and treatment centre.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in detention since 2015 after his followers clashed with soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna.

Both of them are facing trial on eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among other charges, to which they both pleaded not guilty on September 29, 2020.