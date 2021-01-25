Criminalising Fulani Herdsmen Is Evil, Fishing For Trouble —Buhari’s Aide, Onochie Replies Critics

She alleged that many critics of the Buhari administration were driven by hate and bitterness, and criminalising Fulani herdsmen was an act of fishing for trouble.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has said accusing Fulani herdsmen of being responsible for every heinous act perpetrated by criminals is evil, noting that every tribe in the country has bad eggs.

She alleged that many critics of the Buhari administration were driven by hate and bitterness, and criminalising Fulani herdsmen was an act of fishing for trouble.

Lauretta Onochie

In a string of tweets on Monday, the President’s aide said all crimes committed in non-Fulani host communities were attributed to guest -herders- who are of the same tribe as Buhari.

Onochie, who was reacting to statements made by a human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on the eviction order issued by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, that herdsmen should leave the state’s forest reserves within seven days, said, “If there is an ethnic or community clash where lives and property are lost, we pick and choose which to attribute to community clash and which to lay on the doorstep of the Fulanis, Buhari’s ethnic group, in order to satisfy the craving for more bitterness and hatred towards Buhari.

See Also Legal Akeredolu's Order For Fulani To Leave Ondo Forest Is Constitutional, Falana Says 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

“There is no tribe that is free of bad eggs. But criminalising an ethnic group because you don’t like President Buhari’s face, is nothing short of evil and fishing for trouble.”

The President’s aide further said the critics of the regime have insatiable demands. “They had asked for restructuring. Buhari has no power to alter the constitution so he did what is within his power…After restructuring, they moved to Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram."

She, however, called for peace amid the situations in Ondo and Oyo states, adding that elections remained the constitutional way to remove an unpopular government.

“Those threatening mayhem must calm down, take a deep breath and remember that this is the only nation we can truly call 'ours'.

“The ballot box is usually, the best way to change a government. That is in 2023. Let common sense prevail. God bless Nigeria,” she tweeted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Oyo Crisis: Fulani Leaders Beg For Forgiveness, Pledges Peaceful Co-existence
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lands Don’t Belong To Herdsmen, APC Chief Replies Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Disappointing, Many Nigerians Worried – Former INEC Chair, Jega
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fulani Own All Nigerian Lands, No One Can Remove Us From Ondo – Miyetti Allah Leader, Bodejo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Hasn’t Done Anything For Us Other Than Create Enemies For Herdsmen – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Vacation Order: Yoruba Patriots Have Been Returning From Overseas To Defend Their Fatherland —Igboho
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Oyo Crisis: Fulani Leaders Beg For Forgiveness, Pledges Peaceful Co-existence
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lands Don’t Belong To Herdsmen, APC Chief Replies Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Apostle Suleman Allegedly Sleeps With Pastor’s Wife, IGP Orders Probe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Disappointing, Many Nigerians Worried – Former INEC Chair, Jega
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fulani Own All Nigerian Lands, No One Can Remove Us From Ondo – Miyetti Allah Leader, Bodejo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Hasn’t Done Anything For Us Other Than Create Enemies For Herdsmen – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Vacation Order: Yoruba Patriots Have Been Returning From Overseas To Defend Their Fatherland —Igboho
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: ‘Where Are The Cows? Is Evans A Herdsman?’ — When Tinubu Spoke On Murder Of Fasoranti’s Daughter
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity My Abductors Threatened To Transfer Me To Boko Haram – Lagos Varsity DVC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Watch Your Statements Or Face The Wrath Of Yoruba Nation, Aare Onakakanfo Tells Northern Groups
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Akeredolu's Order For Fulani To Leave Ondo Forest Is Constitutional, Falana Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education AAUA Shut As Mother Of Three Siblings Killed In Crash Dies From Shock
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad