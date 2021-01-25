Military Jets Killed Several Bandits In Kaduna —Commissioner

Troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike on Saturday conducted a joint ground and air patrols to Chikwale village, along the Polewire-Mangoro-Sarkin Pawa Road in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State as military jets killed several bandits during the operation.

The patrols followed credible reports of the bandits’ movement from a neighbouring state, towards Akilbu in the Kachia LGA.

File photo of NAF jet used to illustrate story.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday, the air component conducted armed reconnaissance into forests in the area, and scores of the bandits were sighted on motorcycles around Gidan Sule.

He said, “The bandits scampered for cover as they were engaged by the fighter jet crew. The fighter jets conducted further missions in quick succession, as the bandits were tracked accordingly.

“When they eventually regrouped to continue their movement, they were effectively engaged and neutralised by the fighter jets around the inter-state boundary. Governor Nasir El-Rufai, according to the release, has expressed satisfaction at the report, and thanked the troops for their relentless tracking of the criminals during the mission.

“Aggressive ground and air patrols are set to continue in the general area.”