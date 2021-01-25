My Abductors Threatened To Transfer Me To Boko Haram – Lagos Varsity DVC

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos, Prof. Johnson Fatokun, has narrated how he spent three days in the den of kidnappers, who abducted him last Monday, the PUNCH reports.

Anchor University is a faith-based tertiary institution in Ayobo, Lagos, owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

Prof. Johnson Fatokun

Fatokun left Lagos to drop off his children, who were resuming their academic studies in Jos.

He had lived with his family in the North for over 20 years before moving to Lagos to take up the university’s appointment.

The Oyo State indigene, after dropping his kids in school, was returning to his base in Keffi, Nasarawa State, around 9pm on Monday, when his vehicle was attacked.

Narrating his ordeal, Fatokun said together with other motorists, he had driven past police and military checkpoints when he encountered the gunmen, who were in military camouflage.

He stated, “We heard a gunshot at the back as the hoodlums came out in front. They blocked vehicles that had entered their trap and shot several bullets at my vehicle.

“They asked everybody to come out and lie down. They requested my gun and I told them I did not have any. They searched everywhere and saw my ID card. They also took my ATM cards. They took me through the bush and asked, ‘Do you know what just happened to you?’ They said I had been kidnapped. They assigned some men to me.”

The 55-year-old said the gunmen contacted a senior pastor of his church in Keffi and demanded N20m ransom.

He explained that they threatened to kill him if the money was not delivered the following day.

Fatokun noted that his abductors walked him into the forest till around 3am.

He narrated, “They went to somebody’s farm and harvested yam. They asked me if I would eat, but I declined. We slept in the open till around 5/6am then continued the trek to the mountainous part of the forest.

“They switched on my phone anytime they wanted to continue negotiation with the pastor. When the discussion did not go down well at a time, their leader came and said they would transfer me to the Boko Haram camp and he was no longer interested in money.”

Fatokun called for improved security in the country.