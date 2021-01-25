Quit Order: We'll Take The Next Step Today – Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said the state government will take 'the next step' in line with the quit notice issued to the herders in Ondo forest reserves.

The governor had also banned night grazing and outlawed underage herders as part of his administration's effort to stop kidnapping in the state.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo said the state government "will wait for the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum handed down to the herdsmen occupying the forest reserves before it will know the next step."

SaharaReporters gathered the South West States' governors would meet (today).

There has been an uproar following the quit orders given to Fulani herders by governor Akeredolu and a youth leader in Oyo State, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known Sunday Igboho.

Igboho was indicted in the recent attack on Fulani communities at Iganga, Ibarapa LGA of Oyo state.