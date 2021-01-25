Seven Killed In Reprisal On Zamfara Villages

No fewer than seven persons were killed during a reprisal on Nono and Gura Namaye communities in the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State by bandits.

Several persons were also said to have sustained injuries in the attack and are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals in the state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the reprisal followed the killing of two Fulani herdsmen by local vigilante group, popularly known as Yansakai in Maradun.

Following their killing, scores of bandits were said to have launched an attack on the two communities, killing seven persons and injuring others.

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle had asked the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, to summon the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari, and the Sarkin Arewan Maradun, Alhaji Bala, to explain how the two Fulani herdsmen were slaughtered.

He said, “I have just received information that two Fulani herdsmen were slaughtered to death in Maradun. I have ordered the Emir of Maradun to bring the suspects culpable within three days to the police commissioner. It’s an instruction.

“From today onward, I will not tolerate the killing of any innocent person by the outlawed vigilante group (Yansakai) in any area of the state. I’m determined to bring peace and peace must reign.