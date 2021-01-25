Yoruba Nation Rise Up, Killer Fulani Herdsmen Are In Our Forests — Alleged Attack Survivor Cries Out

In a video which surfaced on Monday, Olanrewaju alleged that he and his family were attacked by Fulani herdsmen but that they survived.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2021

A Nigerian man identified as Olarewanju has called on Yoruba nation to defend their lands from Fulani herdsmen, saying they are in forests, waiting to launch attacks. 

This comes amidst the recent unrest in the South-West region over vacation orders given to herdsmen in Ondo and some parts of Oyo state. 

File Photo: Herdsmen

In a video which surfaced on Monday, Olanrewaju alleged that he and his family were attacked by Fulani herdsmen but that they survived. 

He was seen in the video hurling abuse at the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, while showering praises on the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and a controversial Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho.

He also showed cars allegedly damaged in the said attack which took place around Okitipupa Road in Ondo State. 

"Herdsmen are inside this bush, they blocked us (himself and family) on the road. It was God that saved us. Nigerians, rise up, Yoruba people, rise up, not until they start killing you. God saved me. Aketi (Rotimi Akeredolu), God bless you. Governor Makinde, you will not do well. Sunday Igboho, God bless you. They are in our bushes, I thought people were lying against them, this is me Olanrewaju, aka St Larry. Yoruba nation, rise up," Olanrewaju said. 

Popular Twitter influencer, @YemieFash who earlier shared the video, wrote: "My friend and his family were attacked by Fulani herdsmen yesterday along Okitipupa Road in Ondo State. Listen to him yourself."

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how Akeredulu and Igboho had given Fulani herdsmen, largely blamed for the growing cases of killing and kidnapping in southwestern Nigerian, seven-day ultimatum to leave Ondo forest reserves and forests in Ibarapa area of Oyo State respectively.

Akeredolu also banned night grazing as part of his administration's efforts to stop kidnapping in the state.

