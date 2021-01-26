Deploying Soldiers On Igbo Communities Worrisome, Unfortunate – Aisha Yesufu, Fani-Kayode Condemn Imo Killings

Human rights activist and co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, and a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, have condemned the Nigerian Army’s deployment of soldiers to Orlu in Imo State and the resultant violence and killing of innocent residents.

Yesufu stated on Twitter on Monday that it was worrisome how the army unleashed its men on harmless citizens, while Fani-Kayode noted that such deployment could degenerate into war.

A yet-to-be-ascertained number of people were feared dead and property destroyed as members of the Eastern Security Network, set up by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, clashed with a combined team of police and soldiers in Orlu communities.

Since last week, a crisis has been brewing after a clash between ESN volunteers and police resulted in some deaths.

“The ease with which the Nigerian Army is deployed against civilians should worry us all. What is wrong is wrong irrespective of who is doing it. If someone cries of marginalisation, don't shut it down, listen,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode said, “Unleashing your Army on ESN today was not smart. No matter how many you kill, more will rise up. Tread with caution. Do not bite off more than you can chew. Violence begets violence. Both East and West are kegs of gunpowder. Do not light the fuse. Seek peace, not war.

“The clash between soldiers and members of ESN in Orlu, Imo State has resulted in some deaths and this is unfortunate. I call for restraint on both sides. The soldiers ought to be deployed against killer herdsmen and not ESN. When will Buhari learn? Please stay safe.”

Witnesses reported sporadic shooting as they took cover to avoid stray bullets during the clash. The shooting was heard as far as neighbouring communities of Okporo, Akata and Umutanze.

The soldiers were said to be drawn from the 34 Artillery Brigade in Obinze.

With the ongoing reports and panic in Orlu, many residents have already fled.

Military checkpoints have been placed on roads and travellers are already advised to avoid using Orlu Road or even move about by night.