How I Was Raped By Eight Men — 16-Year-Old Victim

According to her, she simply went to fetch water when Okon lured her into the house where he works as a gatekeeper. And then he allegedly defiled her.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2021

A teenager in the Badore/Ajah area of Lagos State has shared lurid details of how she was allegedly raped by one Emmanuel Okon who also invited his seven friends to have carnal knowledge of her. 

According to her, she simply went to fetch water when Okon lured her into the house where he works as a gatekeeper. And then he allegedly defiled her.

Illustration

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the victim said, "I was going to fetch water when he (Okon) beckoned to me to come closer and I obliged, he said I should enter the house and I did. He said he would buy me a phone and other gifts.

"Later, he pushed me inside, covered my mouth and forced himself on me. When he was done, he called seven of his friends to come and do the same thing to me. 

"I didn't tell my aunt because I was scared and I wouldn't want her to punish me." 

The aunt of the victim, Adaora Osondu, said the police, however, quashed their attempts to get justice, claiming that they "have no case."

She said the police also debunked claims that Okon and seven other men slept with the girl.

She said: "Imagine what the police told me. They said it's a lie that seven other men joined Okon, that my niece cannot handle eight men. What is that supposed to mean?"

She revealed that she had withdrawn the case because of pressures from the police who told her she had no case. 

She said, "I reported at the Langbasa Police Station, and the chief suspect, Okon, was arrested but he kept on begging. The police said we had no case at all. Even the doctor said we had no case because we didn't come on time. 

See Also CRIME Eight Men Raped My Niece, Police Say It's Not True, Woman Says 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

"It happened two weeks ago and this girl didn't tell me about the incident till last Friday when a neighbour called my attention to it that I should watch this girl because she wanders too much. Within these two weeks, the same man tried to molest my young daughter, then, I got to know about what he had done.

"The man claimed that he was dating her and I didn't know about it but the police told him since she's a minor, he should date someone who is 18 years and above. They asked him if he did it, he said yes but that he didn't call other men to join him. They asked him again that if she got pregnant, would he marry her. He said yes, that he was looking for that kind of girl. 

"Can you imagine that kind of nonsense? This man cannot even feed himself. He had nothing; (there was) no one to even bail him. He was crying at the police station so I was provoked to ask them to release him because the police were calling me every time. I couldn't bear the stress because I am self-employed and it was really affecting my business. Sometimes, I would be at the police station from morning till night. He is moving freely now but I'm sure they must have sacked him, I have not seen him in the house."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sex Some Of The People Who Signed Nigerian Anti-gay Law Are Homosexuals — Bolu Okupe
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME 70-year-old Woman Killed, Scores Injured As Cult Members Clash In Ibadan
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Eight Men Raped My Niece, Police Say It's Not True, Woman Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Osun Govt Rescues 20-year-old Physically Challenged Woman Locked Up By Family Members For Five Years
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Late Gana’s Loyalists Invade Benue Community, Kill Three, Raze Houses
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Amotekun Arrests Truckload Of Herdsmen Going To Ibarapa, Recovers 25 Guns
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Know Those Who Burnt Igboho's House — Media Aide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Hoodlums Fired Gunshots Before Setting Igboho’s House On Fire – Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Burnt Igboho's Residence: We Thought War Had Started —Resident
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Soldiers, Operatives Of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Clash In Orlu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Lands Don’t Belong To Fulani, Embrace Dialogue – PDP BOT Chair Tells Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Killed Five Innocent People In Orlu, Ran Away When They Saw Eastern Security Network Officers — IPOB
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: Sunday Igboho's House Set Ablaze In Ibadan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Maybe IGP Ordered Probe Of My Ghost – Apostle Suleman Reacts To Sexual Allegation
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad