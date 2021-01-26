I'm Not Interested In Becoming Amotekun South-West Commander – Sunday Igboho

The Yoruba freedom fighter and youth leader, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, on Tuesday said he was not interested in becoming the commander of the Amotekun Corps, as speculated.

Igboho was reacting to a speculation that one of the resolutions proposed by South-West governors during their meeting in Akure, Ondo State on Monday was to appoint Igboho as the overall commandant of the corps in the region.

There has been speculation that after the meeting, one of the governors tipped Igboho to oversee all South-West states, and beyond to Kwara and Kogi states for an initial period of five years, with the clear mandate to rid all Yorubaland and forests of criminals.

It was further speculated that his office would be situated in Ibadan, Oyo State, with the paraphernalia of office that would be equivalent to that of a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

But Igboho, while fielding questions from journalists on Tuesday over the speculation, said: "I am not interested in being the commander of Amotekun. I don't seek such relevance. What I am saying is that the Fulani herders that are terrorising my people should leave the area.

"We want peace and that is all. I don't need any political appointment or money from anybody. We only want peace in our area.”

One of Igboho’s houses in Ibadan early Tuesday morning.

The Ibarapa-born activist has been in the news since last week when he gave Fulani herdsmen in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State seven days to leave, blaming them for the worsening cases of kidnapping and killing in the state.

He also accused the Seriki Fulani of Igangan community in Ibarapa, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, of colluding with the suspected killer herdsmen and taking shares from the ransoms they get from families of their abducted victims.

Some days after he gave the ultimatum, the residence and cars of the Seriki Fulani were burnt and the Fulani leader and his family had to flee for their lives.

The police in Oyo State had said Igboho was however instrumental to the violence which occurred last week in Igangan.