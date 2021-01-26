Lagos Task Force Vehicle Chasing Commercial Bus Allegedly Crushes Man To Death

A young man identified as Dare was on Tuesday allegedly crushed to death by a patrol van conveying policemen attached to the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Social Offences.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred at Oshodi area of Lagos around 6am while the van was chasing a commercial bus driver.

A Twitter user, @datoshodiboi, who identified himself as Dare’s cousin, said the deceased was waiting to board a bus to his office when he was hit by the police vehicle.

He said, “Good morning Mr‪ @jidesanwool‬u, never thought for once in my life I would do this. Your task force just killed my cousin in Oshodi this morning. They still came with big guns and won't allow us (take) the body. I don't know if this was how you promised to protect Lagosians.

“He didn't have a father and his mum is very old. They killed him while going to work this morning.”

Eye witness Said the taskforce vehicle knocked him down from beyind while chasing a danfo bus around 5:30 to 6 and he died on the spot.. — ADEðWALE (@datoshodiboi) January 26, 2021

Calls put across to the Lagos State Police Command spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, by SaharaReporters were not answered nor returned.