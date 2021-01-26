Ugandan Soldiers Finally Obey Court Order, Leave Bobi Wine's House

On Monday a Ugandan court ordered the military and police to leave his house.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2021

Soldiers have left the house of the Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine.

On Monday a Ugandan court ordered the military and police to leave his house.

But, as reported by the BBC in an earlier post, soldiers did not leave his house straight away after the court order.

See Also Uganda Court Orders Soldiers To Vacate Uganda Opposition Leader, Bobi Wine’s House 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He had not left his house on the outskirts of the capital —Kampala since voting in the presidential election earlier this month, in which he was declared runner-up to President Yoweri Museveni.

Bobi Wine has now left his house to address the media, reports Uganda's Daily Monitor. 

But the soldiers did not leave house immediately after the court order. 
Journalists working for the Daily Monitor newspaper on Monday said the military andpolice deployments had been reinforced on the road leading to Wine's residence and checkpoints increased.

Two cars carrying journalists heading to his home on Monday evening were stopped and ordered to go back.

An Ugandan court on Monday ordered security forces to cease surrounding the home of opposition leader, Bobi Wine, whose house arrest since a mid-month presidential election has drawn international pressure, his lawyer said on Monday.

Troops have blocked the 38-year-old pop star-turned-politician from leaving his house in a suburb of the capital Kampala since he voted in the January 14 election where he ran against long-serving incumbent President Museveni.

"The judge ordered that the state and its agencies should immediately vacate his property and his right to personal liberty should immediately be reinstated," lawyer George Musisi told Reuters.

Museveni, 76, who has been in power since 1986, was declared winner of the poll with 59% of votes versus 35% for Wine, who had for years denounced corruption and nepotism in his songs. He rejected the result, alleging fraud which the government denies.

Musisi said the judge also ruled that if there were any serious allegations against Wine, he should be brought before a court or police.

Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said he had no immediate comment as the ruling had not been received.

There was no immediate reaction from the government or confirmation from the court.

U.S. ambassador Natalie E. Brown had tried to visit Wine at his home, drawing an accusation of meddling and subversion from the Ugandan government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Uganda Uganda Police Blocks Off Consultative Meeting Venue Of Presidential Hopeful, Bobi Wine
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Uganda Uganda Election: US, EU, UN Raise Concerns Over Transparency
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
International British Lawmaker Asks US, UK, EU, Others To Suspend Aid To Uganda, Sanction Government Officials
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Uganda As Angola’s Dos Santos Faces Scrutiny Over “Luanda Leaks,” Another Kleptocrat, Uganda’s Museveni Woos Investors In London
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Uganda It's Treason To Protest Election Results, Ugandan President Warns
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Uganda Uganda President, Museveni Restores Internet After ‘Winning’ Election Widely Called Sham
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Amotekun Arrests Truckload Of Herdsmen Going To Ibarapa, Recovers 25 Guns
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Know Those Who Burnt Igboho's House — Media Aide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Hoodlums Fired Gunshots Before Setting Igboho’s House On Fire – Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Burnt Igboho's Residence: We Thought War Had Started —Resident
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Soldiers, Operatives Of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Clash In Orlu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Lands Don’t Belong To Fulani, Embrace Dialogue – PDP BOT Chair Tells Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Killed Five Innocent People In Orlu, Ran Away When They Saw Eastern Security Network Officers — IPOB
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: Sunday Igboho's House Set Ablaze In Ibadan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Maybe IGP Ordered Probe Of My Ghost – Apostle Suleman Reacts To Sexual Allegation
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad