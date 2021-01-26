We Know Those Who Burnt Igboho's House — Media Aide

Speaking with SaharaReporters on the phone, Oladapo said: "We know the perpetrators but we won’t disclose yet. If they were strong enough, they should have come to his new house but they dare not. We are looking at the trend of things before we say anything."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2021

Salami Oladapo, media aide to Yoruba Freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has said that they know the identities of the people who burnt Igboho's house on Tuesday.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that one of the houses of Sunday Igboho was set ablaze in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on the phone, Oladapo said: "We know the perpetrators but we won’t disclose yet. If they were strong enough, they should have come to his new house but they dare not. We are looking at the trend of things before we say anything.

"No one was injured. We are not going to do anything, we leave it to God. No cause for alarm, we are calm now so we can adequately plan our next move."

Earlier on Tuesday, after the arson attack on his house, Igboho said he was not in a hurry to blame any individual or group for it.

See Also News Fire Guts Sunday Igboho's House In Ibadan 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

Igboho said he would allow the authorities to investigate the incident.

“I cannot blame anyone right now for the attack, not even Fulani people,” he said by telephone hours after the attack. “We have to thank God that nobody was killed, it is more important.” 

He said he moved out of the property about a year ago to a new property also in Soka, the same area in Ibadan, Oyo State.

See Also News Burnt Igboho's Residence: We Thought War Had Started —Resident 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

Igboho had given a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to leave the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, blaming them for the insecurity there. 

Last week, shortly after Igboho's visit to Igangan community in the state, the house and cars of the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, were burnt by some youths.

Abdulkadir later said he and his family had to trek from Oyo State to Ogun State, taking bush paths.

Since the Seriki Fulani's belongings were gutted in the arson attack, some persons and groups, particularly from the North, have been calling for the arrest of Igboho, blaming him for the attack on the Fulani leader. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigeria's Lands Don’t Belong To Fulani, Embrace Dialogue – PDP BOT Chair Tells Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity The Journey: How President Buhari Finally Fired Service Chiefs After Five Years, Five Months
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Politics How Tinubu Stopped Sunday Igboho From Disrupting Ekiti Governorship Rerun Election In 2009 — Buhari’s Aide, Ojudu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ojudu Lying That I Wanted To Disrupt Ekiti Poll, He Should Provide Evidence —Igboho
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Many Feared Dead, Residents Flee Homes As IPOB, Police, Army Clash In Orlu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aso Rock Cabal Asks Buhari To Place Tinubu On Security Watch List Before 2023 Elections
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Amotekun Arrests Truckload Of Herdsmen Going To Ibarapa, Recovers 25 Guns
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Hoodlums Fired Gunshots Before Setting Igboho’s House On Fire – Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Burnt Igboho's Residence: We Thought War Had Started —Resident
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘Haven't You Destroyed Me Enough?’ — Pastor's Wife Accused Of Sleeping With Apostle Suleman Attacks Husband
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military VIDEO: Soldiers, Operatives Of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Clash In Orlu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why Buhari, Police Can’t Arrest Me – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Lands Don’t Belong To Fulani, Embrace Dialogue – PDP BOT Chair Tells Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Killed Five Innocent People In Orlu, Ran Away When They Saw Eastern Security Network Officers — IPOB
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: Sunday Igboho's House Set Ablaze In Ibadan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Maybe IGP Ordered Probe Of My Ghost – Apostle Suleman Reacts To Sexual Allegation
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Youths Meet In Kaduna, Warn Against Violence, Killings
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad