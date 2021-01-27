ABU Management Shields Fake Certificates’ Syndicate, Sends False Records To NYSC

The authorities of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, have refused to investigate a syndicate which was reported to be issuing fake certificates in the institution, workers confirmed to SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

The syndicate allegedly issued one of such fake certificates to one Shafaatu Abdullahi, a female student who was given a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics, Second Class Upper result, but when it was brought to the attention of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Kabir Bala, he allegedly ignored it.

SaharaReporters gathered that the student’s records had already been sent by the institution to the National Youth Service Corps for mobilisation and she is participating in the NYSC Batch B orientation with fake results.

SaharaReporters had done a report in December 2020 about how some ABU staff members revealed that a syndicate in the university had been issuing fake university certificates to fraudulent students.

It had been reported that one of the aggrieved workers, attached to the Directorate of Academic Planning, Monitoring and Registry, wrote an anonymous letter to the ABU Vice-Chancellor, asking him to investigate the syndicate which was soiling the reputation of the university. See Also Education Syndicate In ABU Issuing Fake Certificates To Students, Workers tell VC

In the letter obtained by SaharaReporters, the workers explained that one of such instances was a Bachelor of Science in Physics, Second Class Upper Division certificate, issued to a female student who had already been withdrawn from the school since 2015.

The said female student was withdrawn for poor performance, but the syndicate helped her to secure the ABU certificate.

SaharaReporters was informed on Wednesday that the VC dismissed the matter and the said female student had been cleared already to participate in the one-year mandatory NYSC programme.

The source said, “Recall your publication on the student who was issued a fake ABU Zaria, our VC simply dismissed the matter without investigating the student whose records, including phone number, residential address, etc. could be traced in the Department of Physics where she was withdrawn since 2015. ABU Result slip.pdf

“Due to this inaction from the VC of ABU Zaria, the said expelled student is now mobilised in the NYSC Scheme Batch B; 2020, with the same ABU fake results. We have the call-up letter of the withdrawn student, who despite our warning of an impending ploy to get her enrolled in the NYSC scheme, was not taken seriously by the VC. Could this expelled student be a daughter of a very important person?”

“We, the staff of the Registry and Academic Planning and Monitoring Unit, have confirmed that this student, with Registration Number, U15/PY/2014, was fraudulently assisted and has registered and obtained the NYSC call-up letter. The NYSC should know about this fraud. We attached the fake results,” another source added. NYSC Mobilisation II.pdf

The letter exposing the syndicate and written to the VC was also sent to the Registrar, Director, Academic Planning, the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Non-Academic Staff of Universities, but no action had yet to be taken.