Benue Governor, Ortom Tests Positive For COVID-19

This is coming after the test results of most of his close aides returned positive. The results came back positive in the past weeks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2021

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Governor Samuel Ortom

The statement urged those who had come in contact with Ortom in the last couple of days to go for COVID-19 test.

“He advises those who have come in contact with him in the last couple of days to go for a test. The governor says it is equally important that those who came in contact with other persons who have tested positive for the virus should go for a test to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

“Governor Ortom urges Benue people to continue to observe the protocols for the prevention of the virus such as wearing face masks, using sanitisers, washing of hands regularly and maintaining physical distance.

“He encourages the people not to be afraid of going for COVID-19 test as only doing so would help in containing the spread of the disease.”

 

