Days Of Terror: Gunmen Kill Two Policemen In Taraba, Community Leader In Delta, Kidnap 14 In Kogi

Two police officers have been ambushed and killed by gunmen while returning to their duty post in the Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State on Monday.

The police officers, a constable and a Sergeant, stopped to rectify a fault noticed in the vehicle they were driving when gunmen emerged from the bush and opened fire on them.

Illustration

The state police command's spokesman, David Misal, confirmed the development in a statement.

The statement read: “On the 25/01/21 at about 1900hrs, two policemen attached to Karim Lamido LGA were attacked and killed while on their way to their duty post at Jen community.

“The incident occurred at a point in an isolated area in Karim Lamido Jen Road, when two of the police officers, a sergeant and constable, stopped to rectify a fault noticed in the vehicle they were driving.

“Suddenly armed men emerged from the bush and opened fire on them.”

In a related development, wife of the late Zonal Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kogi State, Matthew Kola-Ojo, has been kidnapped alongside 13 others between Iffe and Egbeda, in Ijumu council area of Kogi State.

She was kidnapped on her way home from what was described as her first trip after observing the mandatory mourning of her husband.

It was gathered that five persons were later released by the kidnappers but Kola-Ojo is still being held captive.

Confirming the incident, the President of Okun Development Association, ODA, Femi Mokikan, however, said he learnt that eight persons were released by the kidnappers.

He also said the kidnappers had established contact with a relative of Kola-Ojo but had yet to demand a ransom.

He said: “The person they (kidnappers) called was the uncle of the woman, telling him they had Mrs Kola-Ojo in their custody. But before they could state their ransom, the man’s phone died. We are hoping that they will call back today.

“I got the information about the kidnapped saga about 10:30 am and we started calling those that matter, including the Senior Security Adviser to the Governor, for help.”

He said ODA in collaboration with Ijumu council officials were working round the clock to secure their release.

Meanwhile, the police have also confirmed the death of Ambassador Prince, a community leader in Ugbori community, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The state police spokesperson, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said the police were making efforts to unravel details behind the shooting and arrest those behind it.

It was gathered from community sources that the sad incident occurred in the Merogun area near Iyara community.