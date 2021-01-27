Hisbah Arrests Sex Party Organisers In Bauchi

The Islamic police, Hisbah, in Bauchi state has arrested six young people for allegedly organising an orgy and fomenting trouble in Dolam village, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state.

This comes barely a month after the Kaduna State Government demolished a hotel alleged to be the proposed venue of an aborted sex party.

Officials of the Kaduna State Urban State Urban Planning Development Agency had carried out the exercise after the police raided and arrested some of the suspected organisers of the party, which never held.

On Wednesday, the Bauchi wing of the Islamic police arrested the suspects identified as Abdurrauf Kabir, 25; Dabo Yusuf, 26; Abdurrazak Isah, 24; Habu Umar, 27; Yaron Nuhu-Maikaji, 30; and Abdurrashid Shehu, 31, for allegedly planning to use a primary school building in the area for the sex party.

They were also accused of organising discos locally called 'Gwaidu', during which they allegedly lured young girls into illicit sexual relationships and at times forcefully.

Permanent commissioner in charge of Hisbah and Sharia implementation, Aminu Idris, said the suspects were arrested after Hisbah was alerted.

It was gathered that the parents of the culprits were summoned and counselled alongside their children. They were also made to sign undertakings against repeating the offence.