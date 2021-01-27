Kaduna Businessman Drags Brother-in-law To Sharia Court Over N69,000 Debt

Oyeleke told the court that in January 2020, Sani’s wife, who was his elder sister, visited him in his shop and saw some ready-made brocade-designed clothes and told him that her husband was interested in buying them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2021

A businessman, Abdulkadir Oyeleke, has dragged his brother-in-law, Malam Sani, before a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking recovery of N69,000.

He said, “When Sani came, he selected four sets for N10,000 each. He picked two others, which cost N4,000 each and bought one deodorant.

“This is three months later; he has not paid me the money he owes. He also begged me to lend him N20,000 and I did.

“Sani has stopped answering my calls or replying to my messages. I am praying the court to order Sani to pay me my money.”

However, Sani, a printer who resides within Kaduna metropolis, denied going to Oyeleke’s shop.

“My wife brought the clothes and forced me to patronise her brother,” Sani said.

He also denied that he owed Oyeleke N20,000.

After listening to the parties, the judge, Murtala Nasir, ordered the complainant to produce witnesses to testify that the defendant promised to pay him any money for the clothes.

The judge adjourned the case to January 28 for continuation.

