Police Delaying Payment Of Dad’s Death Benefit Since 2003 Despite 30 Years Of Service – Son

He lamented that the untimely death of his father and inability to get the deceased's benefits made his family relocate to their village in Adamawa State from Delta State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2021

A Nigerian man, Stanley Jasmiel, has cried out over the nonpayment of his police father's death benefit to the family since his demise in 2003.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Stanley said his father, Jasmiel Aliyuda, was in active service for over 30 years before his death.

He was killed during a clash with soldiers in mufti.

He lamented that the untimely death of his father and inability to get the deceased's benefits made his family relocate to their village in Adamawa State from Delta State.

He said, "My dad was a senior inspector of police, he worked in Delta State for many years. I was born and brought up in Delta State. A year before his death, he was transferred to Jigawa and had plans to take us to Jigawa before he had a fight with a group of soldiers, and sustained injury that led to his death. This was in August 2003.

"Till date my dad's death benefit has yet to be paid to us and we are suffering in the village. The police at Jigawa State know about the issue. I have some documents of the case from the signals sent by the police in Delta State to Jigawa police command. In fact, it was Jigawa police that took his corpse to Adamawa for burial.

"My brother keeps going to demand for the death benefit but he is always faced with different challenges and difficulties in the offices he goes to. They usually ask him at the police headquarters in Jigawa State to provide some documents which he can't have access to."

Stanley said the documents requested are in Delta State Police Headquarters but the command claims the documents are in Jigawa State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Unmarried Policewoman Sacked For Getting Pregnant In Ekiti
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military How Govt, Army Ignored Petition Against Soldiers Who Flogged Our People For Protesting Farms' Destruction By Fulani Herdsmen — Ogun Monarch
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Anambra Man Goes Berserk, Kills Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police TRENDING: Policemen Beat Curfew Violators In Orlu With Sticks
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Police Lagos, Edo, Others Apply For Community Policing – IGP
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Five Newborn Babies From Human Trafficking Gang In Anambra
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity What Tinubu Told Me At His Bourdillon Residence – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Meet President Buhari's Newly Appointed Service Chiefs
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Nollywood Actor Ernest Asuzu Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Jubilation, Dancing In Military Barracks Over Sacking Of Buratai, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Storm Ekiti Forest Reserve, Destroy Multi-million Naira Maize Farm
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity The Journey: How President Buhari Finally Fired Service Chiefs After Five Years, Five Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Service Chiefs: Nwodo Knocks Buhari For Not Appointing An Igbo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Decided To Replace Service Chiefs, Rejig System – Femi Adesina Contradicts President, Self On Buratai, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity My Kidnappers Sold Me To Another Set Of Abductors – Edo Immigration Spokesperson Narrates After Regaining Freedom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Fulani Herdsmen Killed My Farm Guard, Took Away His Heart, Rifle – Olu Falae
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad