Why Buhari, Ooni Met In Aso Villa – Monarch’s Aide

President Muhammadu Buhari and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, met behind closed doors at Aso Villa on Wednesday to discuss the brewing ethnic crisis in Yorubaland.

An aide to the monarch told The PUNCH that the Ooni told the President the position of traditional rulers in the South-West on the activities of the herdsmen.

According to the aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the press on the matter, Ooni told the president about the damage done by some criminal herders in Yorubaland.

He also told the president about steps taken by traditional rulers to ensure peace in the region.

Reacting to the pictures that surfaced online after the meeting, the aide said, “Yes, they met. The meeting was supposed to have held before now but it was postponed till early next month for some reasons. They had to meet again because of the latest development in Yorubaland involving herdsmen.

“They also discussed other important national issues. Kabiesi will give details later.”

Photographs released by the presidency in the early hours of Wednesday showed that Buhari’s aide-de-camp, Col. M. L. Abubakar, as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, also attended the meeting.

There has been tension in the South-West following seven-day ultimatums issued to Fulani herdsmen recently by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and a Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, to vacate forest reserves in the Ondo and Ibarapa area in Oyo State respectively.