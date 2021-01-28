‘You Can’t Do Better Than Your Predecessors’ - Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Mocks New Service Chiefs

Boko Haram’s factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, has mocked the newly appointed service chiefs, saying they can’t do better than their predecessors in the fight against insurgency in the North-East.

According to HumAngle, Shekau disclosed this in a new video he released on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday appointed new service chiefs namely Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence staff; Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

In the video that lasted for nine minutes and 56 seconds, Shekau said he heard about the retirement of the previous service chiefs and their replacement with new ones, saying his message was to call them to Islam.

The Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad leader also mentioned the names and roles of the new service chiefs and called them to repent, saying they can’t do anything to destroy his terror gang.

He said, “Leo Irabor, the head of the military, you should have sympathy for yourself, repent and convert to Islam. There is nothing you can do.”

Shekau said Attahiru should not deceive himself because he has a Muslim background.

“Even if you are Muslim but you conduct polytheistic practices, you are no longer a Muslim,” he said.