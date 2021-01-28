384 Nigerians Evacuated From UAE Arrive In Abuja

The returnees are part of the 802 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia that the Nigerian government had promised to evacuate to Nigeria on Thursday and Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2021

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has announced the return of 384 Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates to their homeland.

NIDCOM on its Twitter handle, said out of the 384 returnees, 300 are males, 83 are females, while one of them is an infant whose gender was not disclosed.

NIDCOM tweeted, “384 Returnees (300 Males, 83 Females and one Infant) of the 802 stranded Nigerians in UAE just arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via Saudi Air flight B773 at about 1:10 pm local time today 28th January 2021.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had disclosed that the second batch would arrive in the country on Friday and would be received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by the ministry’s officials.

A statement said, “They (returnees) will be quarantined at the FCT Hajj camp for a period of 14 days in line with established COVID-19 protocols. Thereafter, the ministry will facilitate their movement to their respective home destinations.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

