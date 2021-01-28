Delta Governor's Father, Okowa Dies Of Suspected COVID-19

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 28, 2021

Arthur Okorie Okowa, father of Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, is dead.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that Okowa, aged 89, died in the early hours of Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, following suspected COVID-19 complications.

The octogenarian from Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, was the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero.

Our correspondent gathered that the corpse of the governor's father has since been deposited in the mortuary.

As at the time of filing this report, no statement has come from the family but a dependable Government house source confirmed the death of the governor's father, saying, "His death as we are hearing it was as a result of the killer COVID-19 virus. He also had high blood pressure and everything got worse as the COVID-19 infection complicated the whole thing.”

