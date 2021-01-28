Lagos Restricts Truck Movement On Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Others

The Lagos State Government has announced the restriction of truck drivers within the state, especially on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

This was contained in a statement by Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the statement released on Thursday, truck drivers are only allowed to take dedicated routes between 9pm and 6am daily to ease traffic congestion in the state.

The statement which quoted the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, read, “The Lagos State Government has proposed the implementation of route restrictions for trailer and truck drivers operating within the State, while their movement periods are restricted to night time.

“The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, announced that the current administration has mapped out dedicated routes to be plied between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am daily.

“He elaborated that the move was necessary as the Apapa in Lagos has been rendered less profitable for investors due to the gridlock and activities of truck drivers along the axis, appealing to the stakeholders to cooperate with the State Government to remedy the situation.

“Oladeinde urged them to put aside their sentiments and think of other motoring public as the policy is not meant to cause rancour, but geared towards opening up the State for greater economic realities.”

“The Commissioner implored the stakeholders to see issues raised as work in progress, while noting that discussions with the unions are ongoing until the grey areas are cleared.”

The road has caused many deaths over the years, some from fallen tankers.

For many years, the Lagos-Apapa Expressway has defied all efforts to ease traffic congestion there in order to improve the ease of doing business at the Lagos ports in Apapa. Even a presidential task force set up to resolve the issues there failed in its mandate.

Last December, Sanwo-Olu visited Apapa to ascertain the causes of incessant gridlock on roads leading to the seaports.

It was the fourth time Sanwo-Olu and members of the state cabinet would be visiting Apapa over traffic congestion.

Sanwo-Olu said during the visit, “On each occasion we had come here, we knew that there were road constructions. This time around, there has been a lot of improvement and we have seen that a lot of the roads within Apapa have been completed. But there has been no respite for commuters in terms of free traffic flow.

“Our plan is to bring about a cohesive system where all stakeholders would understand their roles and resolve challenges being encountered. Since last year, the Presidential Taskforce has been working on this issue. Now, there is a process that is starting in which the state government is taking over the task force. This is one of the reasons for this trip to Apapa today; to ascertain what needs to be done. We will have a team of policemen and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority dedicated to Apapa Ports for enforcement of task force’s mandates.”