Zamfara Government Threatens Student Leaders For Protesting Against Unpaid Scholarships

The leadership of the National Union of Zamfara State Students (NUZAMSS) had on Wednesday stormed the state government house to register their anger against Matawalle’s failure to pay for their scholarships.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2021

Some officials of the Zamfara State government have threatened student leaders in the state for criticising Governor Bello Matawalle, over his failure to provide scholarship funds for indigent students

The leadership of the National Union of Zamfara State Students (NUZAMSS) had on Wednesday stormed the state government house to register their anger against Matawalle’s failure to pay for their scholarships.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara-state

They claimed during his campaign, the governor promised to give scholarships to students before his 100 days in office, a promise they said he had broken.

The students also said they had been trying to meet with Matawalle but all their efforts were unsuccessful.

A final-year student of engineering in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State said he had to defer an academic session because of the governor’s failure to fund the scholarship board.

A member of NUZAMSS told SaharaReporters that they have been receiving threats from government officials in the last 6-hour.

He said a particular commissioner told them they would suffer for speaking against the government.

The NUZAMSS member said the president of the association, Abubakar Hamza Shateema, had been ordered to issue a rejoinder to the story and apologise to the governor.

“They were angry SaharaReporters reported the story and started threatening us. They claimed we embarrassed the governor and told the president to issue a rejoinder to the story. One of them said SaharaReporters is an enemy of the state.

“Most of those who participated in the protest have already gone into hiding over fear that they might be attacked by thugs loyal to the government.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how a former Chairman of Maradun Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Maradun, who accused Matawalle of supplying vehicles to repentant bandits ‘disappeared’ following threats to his life.

See Also Politics Zamfara Ex-Council Boss Who Confirmed Governor Gave Vehicles To Bandits Goes Into Hiding Over Threats To Life 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

A source said the former council boss started receiving calls and SMS messages from unknown persons threatening to kill him after his accusation.

“His life is in danger currently. They threatened to kill him within a week. Even his family members don't know where he is hiding now and they're searching for him everywhere. He has switched off his phone, so no way to connect him,” the source said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Signs Bill Making Use Of Face Masks In Public Compulsory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmakers Scamper For Safety As Fight Breaks Out At House of Reps PIB Public Hearing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I’d Ordered Seriki Fulani to Leave Igangan Even Before Sunday Igboho Came – Ibarapa Monarch
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I lost Seven Men, N500m When My House Was Invaded — Seriki Fulani Of Igangan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Went To Meet President Buhari In Aso Villa – Makinde
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Respect And Admire Hausa People Immensely – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Signs Bill Making Use Of Face Masks In Public Compulsory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmakers Scamper For Safety As Fight Breaks Out At House of Reps PIB Public Hearing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity How ‘My God’ Killed UNILAG Lecturer Who Demanded Sex From My Daughter–-Pastor Wale Oke
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Reduced Army To Hausa-Fulani Caucus, 142 Northerners Out Of 210 Promoted – Intersociety
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill President Buhari Appointee’s Brother In Katsina
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I’d Ordered Seriki Fulani to Leave Igangan Even Before Sunday Igboho Came – Ibarapa Monarch
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Two Killed In Ibadan As Hoodlums Attack Police Station To Free Suspects
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 384 Nigerians Evacuated From UAE Arrive In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I lost Seven Men, N500m When My House Was Invaded — Seriki Fulani Of Igangan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Appointment Of New Service Chiefs Illegal, Unconstitutional – Falana-led Coalition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Igboho Had No Right To Issue Vacation Order To Fulani Herdsmen, Affected Persons Should Sue – Falana
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Herdsmen Attack AAUA Students Returning From Burial In Ondo, Kidnap Two Travellers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad