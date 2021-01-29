300 Level University Student Dies In Her Sleep Ahead Of Her Birthday, Wedding

A 21-year-old student of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, Ruth Ogar, has died in her sleep a few days to her birthday.

It was gathered that Ogar, a 300 level student of Accounting at the university, was set to get married soon.

Ogar and her fiancé had reportedly met with their respective parents before death came knocking.

Her distraught fiancé, Amber James Asuk, took to his Facebook page to mourn her death.

He wrote: "Ruth Ogar I am short of words. I don't even know where to begin. You were not supposed to be the one to die. I am the older one and you were just barely 21. We already made plans for your 22nd birthday. Everything just happened so fast. I don't even know what to blame. I am deeply sorry you had to go so soon. It hurts me deeply. I love you with all my heart. We were about getting married and I only came to see your parents. Then suddenly, the cold hands of death took you.

“I know there's nothing I can say or do that will compensate for your loss but I swear with my life to honour your memory till the day I die. I love you so much."

Ogar, who was to turn 22 on February 3, was a makeup artist.

In her last post on Facebook shared at exactly 6.49pm on January 18, Ogar said: “Cheers to a new me. 2021 reloaded.”

She posted the caption with some pictures of herself.