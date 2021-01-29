424 Nigerian Illegal Migrants In Saudi Arabia Arrive Abuja

Four hundred and twenty-four Nigerians who were stranded in a Saudi Arabia have arrived in their home country.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this in a post on her Twitter page on Friday.

She, however, enjoined Nigerians to desist from embarking on illegal migration.

The tweet read, “424 more Nigerians stranded in Saudi have arrived (in) Abuja. They will proceed on the mandatory 14 days quarantine. We appeal to Nigerians to desist from illegal migration.”

The returnees will join the 384 returnees that arrived yesterday and are currently undergoing quarantine at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the reversed COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

NIDCOM had on Thursday said a total of 384 out of 802 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The commission said the returnees included 300 males, 83 females and one infant.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how Dabiri-Erewa said irregular migrants in Saudi Arabia who are Nigerians would be evacuated to the country on January 28 and 29.

This was her reaction to a viral video of Nigerians pleading for the help of the Nigerian government to evacuate them from a Saudi Arabian prison.