COVID-19: El-Zakzaky’s Son Withdraws Request To Move His Mother To Isolation Centre For Treatment

Mohammed, son of embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky, has informed the court that his mother is recovering from COVID-19 and will no longer need to be moved from the Nigerian Correctional Centre for treatment.

This is coming two days after securing a court order for Zeenat El-Zakzaky, the wife of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, to be sent to an isolation centre to be treated for COVID-19.

According to Mohammed, the decision to not move his mother to an isolation centre as he had requested is based on the fact that all the NCDC approved COVID-19 treatment centres in Kaduna State are inadequate to treat his mother, especially due to her underlying health challenges.

Channels Television reported that he said the medical team of the IMN leader advised that unless an adequate environment is found, and since the prison authorities have continued to cooperate fully, they will continue to manage the situation as it is.

Mohammed, who claimed that the government had yet to do any contact tracing since his mother was infected, added that their medical team assured the family that Zeenat was recovering well and that there was no immediate cause for alarm.

The presiding judge at the Kaduna High Court, Justice Gideon Kurada, had on Tuesday ordered Zeenat’s release after Femi Falana, her counsel, presented a medical report asking the court to allow her seek medical treatment outside the correctional centre, according to measures put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

However, on Thursday, the court revoked the order after an oral application made by H.G. Magashi from the chambers of Falana, who claimed that the defendant had regained her health.

“Upon an oral application moved by H. G. Magashi holding the brief of Femi Falana (SAN), of counsel for the 1st defendant and of Edwin Inegedu, of counsel for the 2nd defendant applying for an order vacating an earlier order made on January 26, 2021 for 2nd defendant to be taken to a government hospital for treatment. The situation has changed as the 2nd defendant regained her good health and the unfettered access to medical facilities granted her by the correctional services centre, Kaduna,” the judge said.

“It is hereby ordered that the application is granted and the order of court made on January 26, 2021 is hereby vacated.”

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in detention since 2015 after his followers clashed with soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna.

Both of them are facing trial on eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among other charges, to which they both pleaded not guilty on September 29, 2020.

