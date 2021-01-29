Hoodlums Burn Church Pavilion Prepared For Conference In Southern Kaduna

Suspected hoodlums have set ablaze, a pavilion constructed for a church conference in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The pavilion, which was erected near the palace of a local monarch, Agwatyap, was reportedly for the Evangelical Church Winning All.



Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has called for diligent investigation into the incident.

He subsequently condemned the burning of the pavilion.

The state's Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Friday that the government of Kaduna State received a security report detailing the incident.

He said, "The governor who frowned on the incident, directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigation towards identifying and punishing the culprits. Investigations into the incident are in progress."