Nigerian Soldier Writes New Army Boss, Attahiru Over Wounded Colleagues

The sergeant in an open letter to the Army boss said wounded soldiers were being discriminated against in various units and formations by the unit commanders.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2021

A soldier serving with the 8 Division of the Nigeria Army, Giginya Barracks Sokoto has appealed to the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, to consider officers and men injured during various operations in the 2021 promotion exercise.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Attahiru alongside other service chiefs.

The sergeant in an open letter to the Army boss said wounded soldiers were being discriminated against in various units and formations by the unit commanders.

He said, “It is pertinent for me as one of your subjects to write you this letter, as the 2021 promotion exercise is fast approaching, to bring to your notice about some crucial matters that are yet to be resolved in Nigerian Army.

“Most especially the issue of discrimination against the wounded soldiers in terms of promotion in various units and formations by the unit commanders.

“This set of innocent people has cried and forwarded their matters to the appropriate superior authority several times, but it seems no one is ready to listen to their stories.

“Sir, wounded soldiers have showcased their gallantry by fighting to defend this country in different operations. They are heroes of this nation because they got wounded in the battlefield, they have contributed their own quota, they shed their blood and paid with their limbs.

“They need to be celebrated and not the other way round. Rendering them as an insignificant set of people now in Nigerian Army is a matter to be addressed urgently, because the inhuman treatment they are experiencing is now affecting some of them psychologically.

“It is in view of this I write you this letter, urging you to use your good office to warn commanders at all level to desist from this act, so that wounded soldiers would be able to get what constitutionally belongs to them as and when due; with this, they would feel loved and remembered once again.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Sack All Your Ministers, National Security Adviser, SGF To Curb Corruption, Insecurity, APC Chieftain Tells Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Accident Oyo Amotekun Leader Killed In Motorbike Accident Caused By Pothole
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Government Contemplates Lockdown In Lagos, Abuja, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Many Houses, Vehicles Burnt In Midnight Attack In Ibadan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Femi Falana To Police: You Can’t Arrest Igboho And Leave Others Who Issued Quit Notices
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Sule Lamido Blasts Tinubu, Fashola, Says Fulani Persecuted In South-West
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 300 Level University Student Dies In Her Sleep Ahead Of Her Birthday, Wedding
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Sack All Your Ministers, National Security Adviser, SGF To Curb Corruption, Insecurity, APC Chieftain Tells Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Accident Oyo Amotekun Leader Killed In Motorbike Accident Caused By Pothole
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News My Dad Deflowered Me On Kitchen Floor, Planned To Defile My Sister Too – Girl Cries Out
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Government Contemplates Lockdown In Lagos, Abuja, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Many Houses, Vehicles Burnt In Midnight Attack In Ibadan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Femi Falana To Police: You Can’t Arrest Igboho And Leave Others Who Issued Quit Notices
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Sule Lamido Blasts Tinubu, Fashola, Says Fulani Persecuted In South-West
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Hoodlums Burn Church Pavilion Prepared For Conference In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Won’t Hand Over To Tinubu In 2023 – Sule Lamido
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Ogun School Bus Driver Rapes Four-Year-Old Pupil After Dropping Others Off
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Goes To Daura On Private Visit
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad