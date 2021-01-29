Nigerian Soldier Writes New Army Boss, Attahiru Over Wounded Colleagues

A soldier serving with the 8 Division of the Nigeria Army, Giginya Barracks Sokoto has appealed to the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, to consider officers and men injured during various operations in the 2021 promotion exercise.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Attahiru alongside other service chiefs.

The sergeant in an open letter to the Army boss said wounded soldiers were being discriminated against in various units and formations by the unit commanders.

He said, “It is pertinent for me as one of your subjects to write you this letter, as the 2021 promotion exercise is fast approaching, to bring to your notice about some crucial matters that are yet to be resolved in Nigerian Army.

“Most especially the issue of discrimination against the wounded soldiers in terms of promotion in various units and formations by the unit commanders.

“This set of innocent people has cried and forwarded their matters to the appropriate superior authority several times, but it seems no one is ready to listen to their stories.

“Sir, wounded soldiers have showcased their gallantry by fighting to defend this country in different operations. They are heroes of this nation because they got wounded in the battlefield, they have contributed their own quota, they shed their blood and paid with their limbs.

“They need to be celebrated and not the other way round. Rendering them as an insignificant set of people now in Nigerian Army is a matter to be addressed urgently, because the inhuman treatment they are experiencing is now affecting some of them psychologically.

“It is in view of this I write you this letter, urging you to use your good office to warn commanders at all level to desist from this act, so that wounded soldiers would be able to get what constitutionally belongs to them as and when due; with this, they would feel loved and remembered once again.”