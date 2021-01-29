Presidency Alleges Planned Campaign Of Calumny Against Buhari By Anti-government Elements

The fresh alarm is Adesina’s second in about one month having issued a similar statement in December 2020 in which he alleged that there was a plan to smear the image of the President and portray him as not being in charge of the affairs of the government.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 29, 2021

The presidency has again raised the alarm over a “smear campaign” against President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement on Friday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said there is a plot to portray Buhari as pandering to ethnic and other primordial tendencies, contrary to his pledge to belong to all Nigerians.

The presidential spokesman in his Friday’s release said impeccable security findings showed that those behind the new plot had procured online blogs and newspapers, to launch coordinated publications, alleging subjugation and suppression of a particular religion and ethnic groups.

The statement read, “There is compelling reason to alert the nation to another orchestrated smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari, using some online newspapers and blogs. The campaign, scheduled to be launched anytime soon through editorials and purported special investigative stories, is designed to further exacerbate tension in the land, by portraying the President as pandering to ethnic and other primordial tendencies, contrary to his pledge to belong to all Nigerians.

“Impeccable security findings indicate that those behind the plot have procured online blogs and newspapers, which are to launch coordinated publications, alleging subjugation and suppression of a particular religion and ethnic groups. A specific medium has so far contacted some opinion leaders, especially those very critical of President Buhari.

“Part of the planned publication is to make unwary readers believe that the President has continually used the powers of his office to shield and protect an ethnic group against crimes of murder, kidnappings, rape and banditry in the southern, middle belt and some northern states. The publication will also refer Nigerians to a 58-page document, which chronicles purported atrocities of the ethnic group in the South since 2017, all of which it claims the Presidency has turned blind eyes to.

“Again, the hatchet job will allege that the President has continued to place members of his ethnic nationality in sensitive positions, so as to confer undue advantage on them. This allegation is by no means supported with reasonable facts and figures. Just on Thursday, President Buhari, while meeting with the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, restated his even-handedness on the issues of ethnicity and religion.

“Those who are bent on stoking ethnic and religious unrest in the country remain deaf to reason, and impervious to reality. They are hell-bent on distorting reality, and Nigerians are urged to be wary of them. It is all about quest for power, and filthy lucre.”

Saharareporters, New York

