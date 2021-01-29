Three Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Oyo River

Three persons have died after a vehicle fell into a river along the Iseyin-Ibadan Expressway in Oyo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred around 5pm on Thursday.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was however rescued and taken to hospital.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria recorded 3,066 road crashes, 1,236 deaths in the last quarter of 2020.

The agency said speed violation was the major cause of road crashes between September and December 2020, and it accounted for 57.26% of the total road crashes reported.

“Wrongful overtaking followed closely as it accounted for 7.11% of the total road crashes recorded while Dangerous Overtaking recorded the least of the total road crashes reported,” it said.