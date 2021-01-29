US Donates Over N120 Million Worth Of Equipment To Nigeria Police

Amidst the growing insecurity in the country, the United States Embassy donated $325,000 (about N123 million as N380.51 to $1) worth of equipment to the Nigeria Police Force on Friday.

According to Director, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) of the US Embassy, James Jewett, the donation is part of aids to counter insurgency in the northeast region.

According to him, items donated will help improve the health and security of officers of the Mobile Patrol Division of the Nigeria Police Force currently serving in Borno State.

INL provided bulletproof protective vests, helmets, goggles, and 20 ballistic shields.

Other items donated are: tents, mosquito nets, first aid boxes, heavy-duty flashlights, foldable mattresses and other hygiene products.

Jewett presented the equipment to the state Commissioner of Police Akeera Yunuss Mohammed, who represented the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, at the function.

Jewett said, “By providing these supplies and equipment, INL is complimenting prior USAID investments in Borno State through the Office of Transition Initiatives.

“We are proud to stand with Nigerian law enforcement on the front line of maintaining peace and security. This donation will improve the health and security of those brave men and women committed to providing law and order."