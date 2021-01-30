All My Kidnappers Spoke Fluent Yoruba—Ekiti Oil Magnate, Akinbami

An oil dealer in Ekiti State, Suleiman Akinbami, has said those who kidnapped him spoke Yoruba fluently.

Akinbami was abducted on January 10 by gunmen at one of his filling stations in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

He was released a week later in Kogi State after paying an undisclosed sum as ransom.



Speaking with PUNCH, Akinbami said his abductors, who claimed to be unemployed graduates, had a good command of the Yoruba and the English Language.

He said if they were not Yoruba, they would have been in Yoruba land for long.

“They spoke good Yoruba and good English. I want to believe that they had been in Yorubaland for long if they are not Yoruba. They spoke good Yoruba. They spoke good English as well. They claimed to be jobless graduates,” Akinbami said.



“I am appealing to the government; the economy is terrible. Those in authority should see how they can help the unemployed graduates through employment creation. Let the youths have something doing.



“The truth is that without jobs, it will be easy to recruit them into kidnapping, and nobody will be safe. I appeal to the state government and the Nigerian government to find a solution because my case will not be the last. Kidnapping has now become a trend. It is my prayer that we quickly find a solution to it.”