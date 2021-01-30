All My Kidnappers Spoke Fluent Yoruba—Ekiti Oil Magnate, Akinbami

He said if they were not Yoruba, they would have been in Yoruba land for long.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 30, 2021

An oil dealer in Ekiti State, Suleiman Akinbami, has said those who kidnapped him spoke Yoruba fluently.

Akinbami was abducted on January 10 by gunmen at one of his filling stations in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

He was released a week later in Kogi State after paying an undisclosed sum as ransom.

Speaking with PUNCH, Akinbami said his abductors, who claimed to be unemployed graduates, had a good command of the Yoruba and the English Language.

He said if they were not Yoruba, they would have been in Yoruba land for long.

“They spoke good Yoruba and good English. I want to believe that they had been in Yorubaland for long if they are not Yoruba. They spoke good Yoruba. They spoke good English as well. They claimed to be jobless graduates,” Akinbami said.

“I am appealing to the government; the economy is terrible. Those in authority should see how they can help the unemployed graduates through employment creation. Let the youths have something doing.

“The truth is that without jobs, it will be easy to recruit them into kidnapping, and nobody will be safe. I appeal to the state government and the Nigerian government to find a solution because my case will not be the last. Kidnapping has now become a trend. It is my prayer that we quickly find a solution to it.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME House Of Representatives Member, Salame Kills Suspected Armed Robber
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Conspired With Fulani Herdsman To Abduct, Kill My Two Nephews—UniOsun Student
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 27-year Old Civil Servant Kills Friend Over iPhone In Adamawa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Ogun School Bus Driver Rapes Four-Year-Old Pupil After Dropping Others Off
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Wife Of Man, Umoh illegally Detained For Criticising Akwa Ibom Government Cries Out, Seeks Release Of Husband
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Seven Out Of Every Ten Kidnappers Arrested Are Fulani— Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME House Of Representatives Member, Salame Kills Suspected Armed Robber
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How Obasanjo Truncated Tinubu's Ambition To Become Buhari's VP – Oyinlola
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Another Chibok Girl Escapes From Abductors, Calls Father
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Five Killed, Houses Burnt As Hoodlums Clash With Amotekun In Ibadan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Journalism Abuja Journalist Goes Into Hiding After Death of Sources Linked To Him
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Conspired With Fulani Herdsman To Abduct, Kill My Two Nephews—UniOsun Student
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News 300 Level University Student Dies In Her Sleep Ahead Of Her Birthday, Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News My Dad Deflowered Me On Kitchen Floor, Planned To Defile My Sister Too – Girl Cries Out
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerian Businessman Attacked In South Africa Offers Reward For Capture Of Assailants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen: Makinde, Akeredolu Have No Business Going To Abuja To Beg Buhari—Falana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Sack All Your Ministers, National Security Adviser, SGF To Curb Corruption, Insecurity, APC Chieftain Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad