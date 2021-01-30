Group To Sarkin Fulani: We Will Evict You If You Cause Trouble In Kwara State

A youth group, Kwara South Movement (KSM), has warned the embattled Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Saliu Abdulkadri, to be law-abiding during his stay in Kwara State or face another eviction notice.

Abdulkadri and his men had moved out of Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State to Kwara State after the expiration of a seven-day eviction notice by Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho had asked all Fulani residents in the area to leave to stop kidnapping allegedly perpetrated in the area by herders linked to the ethnic group.

He accused Abdukadir of harbouring the herders allegedly kidnapping and killing residents of the community.

KSM, in a statement by its coordinator, Saheed Olayinka Odofin, and secretary, Adeyinka Adeoye, urged the Sarkin Fulani to be guided in his activities during his stay in the state.

The statement read, "The attention of Kwara South Movement has been drawn to the relocation of the displaced Sarkin Fulani of Igangan in Ibarapa local government of Oyo State, Salihu Abdulkadir, and his family to Kwara State following a misunderstanding with Sunday Igboho as well as the host community.

"This cautionary message became necessary as Fulani In Igangan reportedly moved to Buari/Okerimi Near Oro Boundary of Kwara South which is within our territory.

"We all know Kwara State for its harmony. Any attempt to jeopardize this peace and tranquillity will be resisted by Kwara South Movement. We, therefore, use this opportunity to warn the Sarkin Fulani of Igangan to be guided in his activities during his stay in the State or he face another eviction.

"Kwara South Movement also call on the Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to be proactive in his administrative duties by securing the life's and prosperity of the citizens in the state against any criminal act by the embattled Sarkin and his family.

"We, therefore, urge the security agencies in the state to be at alert because any criminal activities won't be taken lightly in the state during the stay of this Sarkin Fulani."