House Of Representatives Member, Salame Kills Suspected Armed Robber

The lawmaker, who shared photos of the foiled attack on social media, said he was attacked on Friday.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 30, 2021

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Salame, has narrated how he killed a suspected armed robber who came to attack his residence.

The lawmaker, who shared photos of the foiled attack on social media, said he was attacked on Friday around 3 am at his Bado residence in Sokoto metropolis, Sokoto State.

Salame, who represents Gwadabawa/Illela federal constituency, claimed that he killed one of the assailants.

“All thanks be to Almighty Allah. Today at about 3 a.m., I was attacked in my house in Sokoto by armed robbers but by Allah’s powers, I was able to shoot and kill one (robber) and injured some. I am grateful,” the lawmaker said.

Police spokesperson in Sokoto, Muhammad Sadiq, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Sadiq urged Sokoto residents to help the police with useful information “to speed up the arrest of the perpetrators and aid police investigation.”

He said, “The Sokoto State Police Command is aware of the attempted armed robbery incident at Bado Quarters area of Sokoto, which was thwarted by the swift response of the joint metropolitan police patrol.”

