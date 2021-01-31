Sack National Security Adviser, Monguno Over Worsening Banditry, Zamfara Residents Tell Buhari

Some residents of Zamfara State have called for the sacking of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, over the worsening state of insecurity and incessant attacks by bandits in the state.

The residents, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the NSA has failed in his duty to coordinate the security affairs of the country as expected of him.

NSA Babagana Monguno

This is coming less than a week after President Muhammadu Buhari changed the service chiefs in the country.

According to media reports, not less than 20 persons have been killed by bandits in different parts of Zamfara in January 2020 alone.

The latest attack occurred on Thursday when bandits killed two people and vandalised properties in Magarya community, hometown of the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya.

The residents, who claimed to have been victims of bandit attacks, noted that the new service chiefs would be handicapped by Monguno's alleged ineptitude in the task of securing the country.

“The NSA advises the president on the actions to take. If the service chiefs were changed and the NSA remains, the new service chiefs will not make meaningful achievements.

“The NSA has proven that he is a very incompetent person. He cannot coordinate the security affairs of the country very well, so he is supposed to go,” said Umaru, a resident of Zurmi Local Government Area in the state.

Another resident, who introduced him simply as Usman, queried why the president decided to retain Monguno in the recent security shake-up in the country.

He said: “The NSA should also go since the service chiefs have been changed because of incompetence and worsening security situation in the country.

“If the service chiefs were changed because of that, what is the NSA still doing on his seat; he is supposed to be changed too.

“He is supposed to coordinate the security affairs of the country but the security has deteriorated under him. If service chiefs could be changed then he should also go.”

The residents also lamented the unchecked attacks by bandits, forcing many residents to flee the state.

They also urged the president to ensure there is more military presence in the state to prevent further deaths and destruction of property.

“We have witnessed so many deaths and destruction of property, so we are calling on the president to direct the service chiefs to deploy more police and soldiers to the state,” the residents said.