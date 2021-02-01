BREAKING: Sunday Igboho Arrives Ogun To ‘Evict Criminal Herdsmen’

An Oduduwa Republic agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has reportedly arrived in Abeokuta, Ogun State to flush out the bad eggs amidst Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Igboho has been in the news recently following an ultimatum he gave to herdsmen in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State to leave within seven days, blaming the leadership of the Fulani for being behind the rising insecurity in the state.

The Yoruba activist few days ago promised to visit Ogun after soldiers allegedly escorted herdsmen to graze in some villages in the Yewa North Local Government Area of the state and brutalised some residents in defence of the herders.

It was learnt that one of the residents, identified simply as Mulero, was beaten mercilessly, leaving him with serious injuries, for insisting that the herdsmen would not be allowed to graze.

When asked if the state government was ready for the ‘visit’ by Igboho on Saturday, Remmy Hazzan, Special Adviser on Public Communications to Governor Dapo said any stakeholders who would help the security architecture of the state was welcome.

“Anybody who is hoping to help us with the security situation is welcome. Not only Sunday Igboho, whoever has what it takes to help us get security right is welcome in Ogun State,” Hazzan told The PUNCH.

An aide to Ighoho told SaharaReporters on Monday that the activist left Ibadan around 10am in the morning and was currently in Abeokuta where he was expected to meet some top government officials.

“We are in Abeokuta now, Baba (Ighoho) is ready to flush out all the criminal Fulani herdsmen in Yewa land. We are ready for them,” he said.

More details later.