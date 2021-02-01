Court Remands Man For Sexually Assaulting 15-year-old Daughter, Mother Says Not Biological Father

A 49-year-old man, Emeka Ukaonu, has been arraigned in court for allegedly sexually assaulting and molesting his 15-year-old daughter, Gift Ukaona.

At the hearing of the case at Ogba Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday, Emeka pleaded not guilty, adding that the girl was not a member of his family.

According to the Child Protection Network officer, Ronke Babatunde, who spoke to SaharaReporters on Saturday, Gift alleged that her father had been raping her since she was 11.

She said, “It was a case of incest. One Mr Emeka Ukaonu was arraigned for the defilement of his daughter.

“The offender and the victim along with her mother were interviewed before the court sitting. The mother made it known that the offender was not actually the biological father of the victim, and that she was waiting for her daughter to mature before she would break the news to her. The victim was devastated by the news of her father's demise and the social workers around her did a lot to calm her down.

“The court could not sit on the first day due to a delay in the processing of some of the documents needed and the sitting was postponed to the second day.”

It was reliably gathered that Gift has been taken away from her both parents since last December to a safe and secure non-governmental organisation to be taken care of.

Gift, who has been psychologically traumatised by the experience, was said to have attempted suicide but getting better with the help of social workers.

“In the course of our discussion, she made me understand the motive behind her wanting to commit suicide then. Her friends said women that are not virgins always experience domestic violence and l told her it was not true and that it was just a fallacy. I gave her examples of ladies that were raped and now happily married,” Babatunde stated.

Speaking about the reaction of the mother, she said, “She was indifferent; that was when she broke the news in the court last week to Gift that Mr Emeka isn’t her father.”

In the ruling on Wednesday, Chief Magistrate O. A. Olayinka adjourned that case till next month.

“On Wednesday, the 28th of January 2021, the court sitting was successful and the case adjourned to March 24, 2021 and the offender be remanded in prison,” she said.