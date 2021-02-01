Ogun Government Invited Us To Fight Fulani Killers, Kidnappers — Sunday Igboho

Popular Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), has said the Ogun state government invited him and his group to fight banditry and kidnapping in the state.

Igboho stormed Ogun community, Oja Odan, on Monday with his group, promising to put an end to every form of kidnapping and killing by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Meanwhile, Remmy Hazzan, Special Adviser on Public Communications to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, had earlier said Igboho, was welcome in the state.

He was quoted as saying, “Anybody who is hoping to help us with the security situation is welcome. Not only Sunday Igboho, whoever has what it takes to help us get security right is welcome in Ogun State."

On Monday, Igboho, when speaking with journalists, revealed that he was going to Yewa North Local Government Area in Ogun State, a place believed to be under siege from Fulani herdsmen.

Addressing the crowd that gathered to speak with him at Oja Odan, Igboho said, "We have come to Ogun State to rescue our people from the activities of Fulani herdsmen.

"We learnt that Fulani kidnappers are disturbing our people in this state; kidnapping them, raping them. This is our land, this is our nation, Yoruba nation, enough is enough, we don't want Fulani kidnappers anymore.

"The Ogun State government invited us and that's because the government is good. The governor of this state is a good man; he has shown that he loves his people. He knows that the poor are suffering and is ready to protect them. He identified that the same people he is governing over are those that are being killed and kidnapped.

"Our people can't come home; the kidnappers have made our expressways unsafe for us. All the elders of Yorubaland and every one of us; we are not happy with what is happening. We are going into the bush to see those who are threatening our people. We don't want herdsmen again; we want to send them away."