Ogun Government Invited Us To Fight Fulani Killers, Kidnappers — Sunday Igboho

Igboho stormed Ogun community, Oja Odan, on Monday with his group, promising to put an end to every form of kidnapping and killing by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2021

Popular Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), has said the Ogun state government invited him and his group to fight banditry and kidnapping in the state.

Igboho stormed Ogun community, Oja Odan, on Monday with his group, promising to put an end to every form of kidnapping and killing by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Meanwhile, Remmy Hazzan, Special Adviser on Public Communications to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, had earlier said Igboho, was welcome in the state.

He was quoted as saying, “Anybody who is hoping to help us with the security situation is welcome. Not only Sunday Igboho, whoever has what it takes to help us get security right is welcome in Ogun State."

On Monday, Igboho, when speaking with journalists, revealed that he was going to Yewa North Local Government Area in Ogun State, a place believed to be under siege from Fulani herdsmen.

Addressing the crowd that gathered to speak with him at Oja Odan, Igboho said, "We have come to Ogun State to rescue our people from the activities of Fulani herdsmen.

"We learnt that Fulani kidnappers are disturbing our people in this state; kidnapping them, raping them. This is our land, this is our nation, Yoruba nation, enough is enough, we don't want Fulani kidnappers anymore.

"The Ogun State government invited us and that's because the government is good. The governor of this state is a good man; he has shown that he loves his people. He knows that the poor are suffering and is ready to protect them. He identified that the same people he is governing over are those that are being killed and kidnapped.

"Our people can't come home; the kidnappers have made our expressways unsafe for us. All the elders of Yorubaland and every one of us; we are not happy with what is happening. We are going into the bush to see those who are threatening our people. We don't want herdsmen again; we want to send them away."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics North Is Better Than Other Regions, Has All It Takes To Secede From Nigeria —Ex-Presidential Aspirant
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Replies Aisha Yesufu Over ESN’s Attack On Herdsmen, Cattle, Calls Her Talkative Lunatic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho: Aggrieved Igangan Youths Welcome Makinde With Placards
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Presented Yar'Adua For Presidential Election Despite His Kidney Transplant – Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Should Wake up, Fight Banditry In His Backyard–Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Group Asks US, EU To Place Visa Ban On Ebonyi Governor
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Top Buhari Campaigner, Tony Momoh Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics North Is Better Than Other Regions, Has All It Takes To Secede From Nigeria —Ex-Presidential Aspirant
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Replies Aisha Yesufu Over ESN’s Attack On Herdsmen, Cattle, Calls Her Talkative Lunatic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Air Force Officers Kill Federal Poly Lecturer ‘For Not Identifying Self’, Academic Union Kicks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Flee As IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Invades Fulani Camp In Abia, Kills Many Cows
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho: Aggrieved Igangan Youths Welcome Makinde With Placards
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Presented Yar'Adua For Presidential Election Despite His Kidney Transplant – Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Should Wake up, Fight Banditry In His Backyard–Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Seven Out Of Every Ten Kidnappers Arrested Are Fulani— Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal EXPOSED: Buhari’s Appointee Involved In Sex Scandal Threatened, Paid Man Sent To Jail Millions Of Naira To Lie He Doctored Video
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farmers Flee As Herdsmen Attack Igangan Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Declares Kogi High Risk For COVID-19, Warns Against Visiting State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad