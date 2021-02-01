Sunday Igboho: Aggrieved Igangan Youths Welcome Makinde With Placards

Makinde arrived in the area on Sunday evening, held meetings with stakeholders in a bid to find a lasting solution to the herdsmen crisis rocking the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2021

Aggrieved youths in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, welcomed the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, with placards asking him to do more about insecurity in their area.

According to The PUNCH, Makinde arrived in the area on Sunday evening, held meetings with stakeholders in a bid to find a lasting solution to the herdsmen crisis rocking the area.

Punchng

On Monday, youths in the community greeted the governor with several placards shortly before another meeting.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: ‘End Farmers Bloodshed in Igangan’, ‘Fulani Must Stop Raping Our Women’, ‘Ibarapaland Not Fulani RUGA’, ‘No More Seriki, No More Carnage’, ‘Stop Fulani Massacre Of Ibarapa People’.

Punchng

The youths also displayed photos of victims, including that of Fatai Aborode, a returnee cum farmer who was allegedly killed by Fulani herders because they wanted to drive him away from where he had his farm.

The Convener, Igangan Development Advocates, Oladiran Oladokun, said the inscriptions on the placards contained the specific demands of the people of Igangan and Ibarapaland.

Popular Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), had asked Fulani herdsmen, largely blamed for perpetrating crimes in the area, to leave Ibarapa within seven days.

At the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum, Igangan residents, emboldened by Igboho’s presence, had ejected the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Abdulkadir Saliu, and some others out of the rustic town.

The residents of the town also vowed never to allow Saliu and his men return to the community.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ogun Government Invited Us To Fight Fulani Killers, Kidnappers — Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics North Is Better Than Other Regions, Has All It Takes To Secede From Nigeria —Ex-Presidential Aspirant
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Replies Aisha Yesufu Over ESN’s Attack On Herdsmen, Cattle, Calls Her Talkative Lunatic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Presented Yar'Adua For Presidential Election Despite His Kidney Transplant – Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Should Wake up, Fight Banditry In His Backyard–Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Group Asks US, EU To Place Visa Ban On Ebonyi Governor
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Top Buhari Campaigner, Tony Momoh Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Government Invited Us To Fight Fulani Killers, Kidnappers — Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics North Is Better Than Other Regions, Has All It Takes To Secede From Nigeria —Ex-Presidential Aspirant
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Replies Aisha Yesufu Over ESN’s Attack On Herdsmen, Cattle, Calls Her Talkative Lunatic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Air Force Officers Kill Federal Poly Lecturer ‘For Not Identifying Self’, Academic Union Kicks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Flee As IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Invades Fulani Camp In Abia, Kills Many Cows
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Presented Yar'Adua For Presidential Election Despite His Kidney Transplant – Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Should Wake up, Fight Banditry In His Backyard–Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Seven Out Of Every Ten Kidnappers Arrested Are Fulani— Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal EXPOSED: Buhari’s Appointee Involved In Sex Scandal Threatened, Paid Man Sent To Jail Millions Of Naira To Lie He Doctored Video
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farmers Flee As Herdsmen Attack Igangan Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Declares Kogi High Risk For COVID-19, Warns Against Visiting State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad