Sunday Igboho: Aggrieved Igangan Youths Welcome Makinde With Placards

Aggrieved youths in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, welcomed the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, with placards asking him to do more about insecurity in their area.

According to The PUNCH, Makinde arrived in the area on Sunday evening, held meetings with stakeholders in a bid to find a lasting solution to the herdsmen crisis rocking the area.

On Monday, youths in the community greeted the governor with several placards shortly before another meeting.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: ‘End Farmers Bloodshed in Igangan’, ‘Fulani Must Stop Raping Our Women’, ‘Ibarapaland Not Fulani RUGA’, ‘No More Seriki, No More Carnage’, ‘Stop Fulani Massacre Of Ibarapa People’.

The youths also displayed photos of victims, including that of Fatai Aborode, a returnee cum farmer who was allegedly killed by Fulani herders because they wanted to drive him away from where he had his farm.

The Convener, Igangan Development Advocates, Oladiran Oladokun, said the inscriptions on the placards contained the specific demands of the people of Igangan and Ibarapaland.

Popular Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), had asked Fulani herdsmen, largely blamed for perpetrating crimes in the area, to leave Ibarapa within seven days.

At the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum, Igangan residents, emboldened by Igboho’s presence, had ejected the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Abdulkadir Saliu, and some others out of the rustic town.

The residents of the town also vowed never to allow Saliu and his men return to the community.