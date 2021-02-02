Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare

Bakare said the President has not met the expectations Nigerians had when they elected him into office in 2015.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has slammed the Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government.

Speaking during an Instagram Live Chat with popular journalist, Dele Momodu, Bakare said the President has not met the expectations Nigerians had when they elected him into office in 2015.

Pastor Tunde Bakare Belle Naija

The cleric bemoaned the lack of leadership, especially with the rising cases of kidnapping and killing, causing non-state actors to take the law into their own hands.

He said, “We are praying hard that the country will survive and become strong again, this is not what we all call the Nigeria of our dreams. Nigeria will survive and will become the Nigeria of our dreams but right now, things are not together, especially with the drum of disintegration which is louder than before.

“Nigeria is better together, if we go back together to the basics of how we came together, looking at 1960 and 1963, we can still be together. We are not there yet, but we are getting closer.

“The truth of the matter is it is still the same Buhari; in the midst of many competing interests, we respond differently. The President is still himself, some have even asked me if he is not somebody else.

“Power changes people, has power changed him or is he making the best situation of the circumstances? He will be the one to answer it. The expectations of Nigerians, including everyone who woke up to say we need a breath of fresh air, has not been met. There is a feeling of disappointment.

“Citizens have the right to demand good governance. People deserve the government they get.”

Citing a biblical illustration, he said, "We rejected the Peoples Democratic Party and embraced All Progressives Congress’sl change but it appears we have been shortchanged.”

The cleric was the running mate of Buhari in the 2011 presidential election. The duo, who ran on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change, lost to former President Goodluck Jonathan and Namadi Sambo of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Buhari ran again and won in 2015 with Prof Yemi Osinbajo on the platform of All Progressives Congress. Change was the mantra of the ruling party in 2015.

