COVID-19: Adamawa To Get 1, 200 Vaccine Doses For Its 4. 2 Million Population

Bashir, further revealed that the state is looking at vaccinating less than 600 people, as according to him about 500 vaccine doses will be reserved for front-line healthcare providers.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

Only 1, 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been allocated to Adamawa State with an estimated population of 4.2 million people. 

The Executive Chairman of the state's Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Doctor Suleiman Bashir, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday.

Bashir, further revealed that the state is looking at vaccinating less than 600 people, as according to him about 500 vaccine doses will be reserved for front-line healthcare providers.

He said, "About 1, 200 doses of coronavirus vaccine doses would come to Adamawa and we've split the 1, 200 into two. We're looking at vaccinating less than 600 people.

"We were to start Januay but now we are in February, the vaccines have yet to come. We're targeting front-line heath workers who are providing services in the isolation centres.

"After this category, we look at the elderly, those above 50 years old, then those with core morbidity; after them, other health workers. This strategy was given by the epidemiologist of the disease," he said.

In 2006, Nigeria’s census put the population of Adamawa State at 3.2 million people. Just 8 years later, 

Adamawa has a projected population of 4.2 million—a 30 percent increase in only 8 years.

A key driver of Adamawa’s population is that women in the state have an average of 5.8 children, compared with the national average of 5.5.

This is according to a 2015 document jointly produced by the Adamawa State Government and National Population Commission titled Rapid: The Change We Seek. 

On general healthcare services, particularly in rural communities, Bashir said the agency had taken a holistic approach to addressing the challenges facing primary healthcare in the state.

Accordingly, he said tricycle ambulance scheme has been introduced to improve access to health facility, in line with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri's policy of providing quality healthcare service to all.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Declares Kogi High Risk For COVID-19, Warns Against Visiting State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigeria Expects 57 Million Vaccine Doses Over Next Few Months
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH So Much Done, Not Much Found: A CML Investigation Of Nigerian National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development Projects
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hours After Buhari Shuns Face Covering, Social Distancing, Presidency Threatens Lockdown Over Non-compliance With COVID-19 Law
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Mourn Death Of Covenant Varsity Graduate Whose Surgery Abroad Was Delayed Due To Lockdown
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Igboho Razed Fulani Community In Ogun – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News High Court Judge Discovers He's Not Biological Father Of Three Kids After DNA Test
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nnamdi Kanu Is ‘Made-In-China Shekau’ — Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Igbo Group To Launch Justice Campaigns Against Buratai For Alleged Killing Of Igbo Soldiers On Eve Of His Retirement
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Government Invited Igboho, State Commissioner Lacked Right Information — Aide
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Oyo Community Alleges Oppression By Notorious Fulani Warlord, Wakili
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Top Buhari Campaigner, Tony Momoh Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Herdsmen Kidnapping Our People, Destroying Farmland — Abia Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Sex Scandal: Nigerians Demand Sacking Of Buhari's Appointee For Paying Man To Lie In Court About Video
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA Nabs Nigerian Returnee From Brazil Who Hid Cocaine Inside T-shirt Stickers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Won't Help Suffering Oyo Community Fight Fulani Herdsmen Except Makinde Invites Me — Igboho
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad