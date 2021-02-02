Fraudster Bags Four Months Jail Term in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Tuesday, secured the conviction of one Oluwatobi Damilola Aina before Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan.

The 26-year-old, who claimed to be a fashion enthusiast, was arrested on September 29, 2020, when the Commission got wind of his fraudulent activities and consequently charged him to court on one count bordering on impersonation.

The Commision disclosed this in a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in Ibadan.

The charge reads, “That you, Oluwatobi Damilola Aina, sometime between the month of January and October 2020 at Ibadan within the Ibadan Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, falsely presented yourself as a female known as Namita Cooling.”

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was consequently convicted and sentenced to four months in prison.

The court also ordered him to restitute items recovered from him to the Nigerian government through the EFCC.