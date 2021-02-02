Gunmen Attack Abia Police Station, Kill Policeman, Steal Arms, Ammunition

Some gunmen attacked Omoba Police Station in the Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, killing a policeman.

According to Vanguard, police sources said the attack occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at the station located along the Umuene – Omoba Road.

The assailants were said to have gone there on motorcycles and opened fire on the station as policemen on guard repelled the attack.

It was alleged that the gunmen overpowered the police and gained access into the station.

They reportedly looted the armoury at the station, taking away arms and ammunition.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the incident, told journalists that no arrest had been made.