Gunmen Attack Abia Police Station, Kill Policeman, Steal Arms, Ammunition

Police sources said the attack occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at the station located along the Umuene – Omoba Road.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

Some gunmen attacked Omoba Police Station in the Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, killing a policeman.

According to Vanguard, police sources said the attack occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at the station located along the Umuene – Omoba Road.

The assailants were said to have gone there on motorcycles and opened fire on the station as policemen on guard repelled the attack.

It was alleged that the gunmen overpowered the police and gained access into the station. 

They reportedly looted the armoury at the station, taking away arms and ammunition. 

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the incident, told journalists that no arrest had been made.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Nnamdi Kanu Is ‘Made-In-China Shekau’ — Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Won't Help Suffering Oyo Community Fight Fulani Herdsmen Except Makinde Invites Me — Igboho
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Shoot Former Sokoto Lawmaker, Abduct Wife
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Father Of Abuja Council Chair, Two Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Day After Retirement, Adamu Goes To Office In Uniform As Buhari Delays New IGP Appointment Over Ethnic Consideration
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen, Bandits Should Be "Flushed Out" Of Our Forests—S'East Governors
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Igboho Razed Fulani Community In Ogun – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News High Court Judge Discovers He's Not Biological Father Of Three Kids After DNA Test
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nnamdi Kanu Is ‘Made-In-China Shekau’ — Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Igbo Group To Launch Justice Campaigns Against Buratai For Alleged Killing Of Igbo Soldiers On Eve Of His Retirement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Government Invited Igboho, State Commissioner Lacked Right Information — Aide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Adamawa To Get 1, 200 Vaccine Doses For Its 4. 2 Million Population
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Oyo Community Alleges Oppression By Notorious Fulani Warlord, Wakili
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Top Buhari Campaigner, Tony Momoh Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Herdsmen Kidnapping Our People, Destroying Farmland — Abia Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Sex Scandal: Nigerians Demand Sacking Of Buhari's Appointee For Paying Man To Lie In Court About Video
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA Nabs Nigerian Returnee From Brazil Who Hid Cocaine Inside T-shirt Stickers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad