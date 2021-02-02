Gunmen Kidnap Father Of Abuja Council Chair, Two Others

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

Police in Abuja, on Tuesday, confirmed the abduction of John Makama, father of Bwari Area Council Chairman, John Gabaya.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the divisional police officer (DPO) in charge of Bwari Police Station, Biodun Makanjuola, said the incident took place around 1 am on Tuesday, adding that the police were still gathering details of what actually happened.
File photo used to illustrate story.

Makanjuola said the victim was kidnapped alongside his two siblings, adding that the police were strategising on how to rescue them unhurt.

A family member of Makama, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen stormed the home of the victim and shot sporadically into the air.

The source said the gunmen initially seized Makama, his wife, simply referred to as “Mama’’, and two others, but released his after her husband’s plea.

According to the source, the kidnappers left a contact number to reach them, and had already requested for an undisclosed amount to be paid as ransom before the victims would be released.

Saharareporters, New York

