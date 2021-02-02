Herdsmen, Bandits Should Be "Flushed Out" Of Our Forests—S'East Governors

The governor said the forum supported the move to flush out herdsmen, cultists, kidnappers and bandits from various forests in the region.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

The Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman of the Southeast Governors' Forum, David Umahi, has warned against the use of fake messages, essentially video, to instigate a crisis between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the herdsmen.

Governor Umahi gave the warning on Monday during the All Progressives Congress stakeholders' meeting held at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki. 

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State BBC

The governor said the forum supported the move to flush out herdsmen, cultists, kidnappers and bandits from various forests in the region. 

He also re-affirmed that the zone had banned open grazing of cattle essentially by foot. He enjoined leaders in the zone to exhibit patriotism in their conduct to guarantee the country's unity.

He said, "Dissemination of fake videos alleging the killing of Fulanis by IPOB in the South-East should stop. 

"What our people must know is that security is not political. What is demanded of the leaders is to put up programs that favour the people and foster national unity.

"In our forests today, we have kidnappers, herdsmen, cultists, all sorts of criminals. Anybody staying in the forest is taking a risk. When we say that people should move out of the forests, it is for their safety and security.

"So, I support that kidnappers, herdsmen, cultists, and bandits should be flushed out of our forests.

"Also, governors of the South East have been calling on our leaders to speak out on the security of the zone and unity of Nigeria.

"I read on paper where someone said he was giving governors of the South East seven days to ban open grazing. The South-East governors had banned open grazing and movement of cows by foot into the South East, in each of the South-East states.

"So, we are managing ourselves well; what we discussed with the herdsmen is that the system has been in place for a long time.

"We live in a dangerous time, without patriotism to our nation Nigeria, it is tough to have a peaceful time," he explained. Highlights of the meeting were the adoption of LGA nominees for federal board appointments and empowerment among others.

Saharareporters, New York

